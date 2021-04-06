Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.66

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.66 and last traded at C$16.66, with a volume of 12270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CERV shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.94. The company has a market cap of C$253.81 million and a PE ratio of 10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.