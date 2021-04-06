CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.34

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 225239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEU. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million. Equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,633.76. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Insiders have sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 in the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

