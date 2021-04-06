CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.34

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 225239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEU. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,633.76. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Insiders have sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 in the last 90 days.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.