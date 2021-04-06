Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

