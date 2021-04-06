CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.13

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.13 and last traded at $85.13, with a volume of 1582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Get CGI alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.