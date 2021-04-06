CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $46,386.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $46,386.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.00658333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031449 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,413,609 coins and its circulating supply is 47,358,946 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

