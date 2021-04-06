Chain Guardians (CGG) Tops One Day Volume of $3.58 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $20.70 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00288046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00104653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.81 or 0.00747299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,381.42 or 0.99880336 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,868,653 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

