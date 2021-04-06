Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Hits $14.43 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $14.43 billion and $2.83 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $34.57 or 0.00059715 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.00658333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

LINK is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

