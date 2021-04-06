Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading Up 0.5%

Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 2,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.