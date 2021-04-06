Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $306.19

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $306.19 and last traded at $305.03, with a volume of 1144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.06.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.