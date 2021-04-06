Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $306.19

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $306.19 and last traded at $305.03, with a volume of 1144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.89.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.06.
In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
