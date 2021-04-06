Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,555 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Plexus worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Plexus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,824. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $95.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.