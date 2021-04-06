Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,435 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Walker & Dunlop worth $24,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 280,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 86,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE:WD opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $113.79. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,484 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.