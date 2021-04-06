Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 35,653 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $23,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

