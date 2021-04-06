Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 52,321 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of BOX worth $23,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in BOX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in BOX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 56,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of BOX opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

