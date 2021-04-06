Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Wintrust Financial worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

