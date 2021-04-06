Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,889 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Stitch Fix worth $23,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

