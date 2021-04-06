Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,597 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Everbridge worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,873,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Everbridge by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,478,000 after purchasing an additional 139,665 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Everbridge by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Everbridge by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,580,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

Everbridge stock opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $134.00. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.40 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

