Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,814 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Hyatt Hotels worth $22,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

