Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,417,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of First BanCorp. worth $22,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First BanCorp. by 179.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,766,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,053 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 165,455 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 143,287 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $8,065,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 753,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.