Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of GameStop worth $23,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GameStop by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GameStop by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GameStop by 913.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GME has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $186.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

