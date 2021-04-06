Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of New Relic worth $24,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $30,790,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $13,047,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of New Relic by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 150,431 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $3,057,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,375. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.