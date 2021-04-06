Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $23,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL opened at $172.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.74 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

