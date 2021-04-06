Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $22,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

