Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Ambarella worth $23,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $133,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of AMBA opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.