Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of Columbia Property Trust worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of CXP opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

