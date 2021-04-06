Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Magnite worth $22,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 7,803.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 251,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 248,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,641 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday. They set a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

