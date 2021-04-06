Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $24,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.