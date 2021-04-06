Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Schrödinger worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,914,976.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $648,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,198,472 shares of company stock worth $111,671,508.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

