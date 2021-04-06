Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.51 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $22,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 392,895 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 19,587 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 47.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 263,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 84,628 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 64,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 752,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 413,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

