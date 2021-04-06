Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.62 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of First Hawaiian worth $22,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

FHB stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

