Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.59 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $23,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

