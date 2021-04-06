Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.85 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of NuVasive worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NuVasive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -296.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

