Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.28 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,928 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Element Solutions worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,391 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Element Solutions by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,867,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 917,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,773 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Element Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,412,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 212,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

