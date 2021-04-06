Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.34 Million Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Allegheny Technologies worth $24,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,568,000 after buying an additional 966,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 1,388,931 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 879,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after buying an additional 248,520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 730,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 71,832 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,228,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATI opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

