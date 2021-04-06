Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.39 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $24,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $2,350,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $935,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,331,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,492,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,281,956 shares of company stock worth $92,906,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

