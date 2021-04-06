Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of ManTech International worth $22,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

