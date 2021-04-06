Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of PriceSmart worth $23,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart stock opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. Insiders have sold 186,474 shares of company stock worth $18,206,216 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.