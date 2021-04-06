Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Fabrinet worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

FN stock opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

