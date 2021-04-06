Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Rogers worth $23,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,358,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $193.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 624.70 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,494. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.