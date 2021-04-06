Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Xperi worth $23,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

