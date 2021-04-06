Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,739 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Alkermes worth $23,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,760,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.