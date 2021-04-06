Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,293 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of American States Water worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. American States Water’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

