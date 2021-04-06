Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,300 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Diodes worth $24,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Diodes stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,057,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,396 shares of company stock worth $22,043,541. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

