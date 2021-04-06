Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,372 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

