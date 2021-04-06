Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,234 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Westlake Chemical worth $23,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 372.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLK stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

