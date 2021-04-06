Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Herman Miller worth $23,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.