Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.52% of Global Net Lease worth $23,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 107,630 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of GNL opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 124.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

