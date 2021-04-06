Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Spectrum Brands worth $22,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

SPB stock opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $88.04.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

