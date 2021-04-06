Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Compass Minerals International worth $23,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

