Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of ExlService worth $22,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 149,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,662. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

