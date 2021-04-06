Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,027 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of MicroStrategy worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 29.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 392.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 111,964 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $720.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,004.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $755.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.75. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

